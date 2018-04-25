NPD: Far Cry 5 Sales Make it Best Selling Game of 2018 So Far

The NPD Group has released its retail report for the month of March 2018, and while consumers have spent more cash in 2018 than 2017 so far, the money generated from the game industry is still down 11% year-over-year despite the influx in cash. Sales, on the other hand, are on a very fast rise, with $3.41 billion being achieved to account for a ridiculous 15% year-over-year increase.

While March may not have seen a ton of new releases, players still found games to enjoy. Far Cry 5, Ubisoft’s latest title, not only was the bestseller of the month, but it quickly became the bestseller for all of 2018, racking up $310 million in its first week. For a full breakdown of the bestselling software for the month of March 2018, check out below:

Far Cry 5 Sea Of Thieves MLB 18: The Show Kirby Star Allies* Grand Theft Auto V Call of Duty: WWII Mario Kart 8* Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom NBA 2K18 Monster Hunter: World Super Mario Odyssey* The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild* PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds** Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege A Way Out** Assassin’s Creed: Origins Dragon Ball: Fighterz FIFA 18** Splatoon 2* UFC 3 *No digital sales included

**No PC digital sales included

Far Cry 5 aside, Sony also saw MLB 18: The Show make history, as the game had its best-selling debut in series history. Mainstays like Grand Theft Auto V, Call of Duty: WWII, and Monster Hunter: World remain on the list, with some new additions also making the cut. As far as hardware goes, consumers actually spent less on hardware last month than they did in 2017, causing 32% drop. Year to date spending, however, remains high, generating $925 million so far this year. Once again, the PlayStation 4 remains the best-selling console in March and in 2018, with the Xbox One and Nintendo Switch sticking behind.

[Source: VentureBeat]