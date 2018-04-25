Watch the Japanese Official Trailer of Square Enix’s SaGa Scarlet Grace: Scarlet Ambition

Square Enix has uploaded the official trailer for SaGa Scarlet Grace: Scarlet Ambition. This is an enhanced version of SaGa Scarlet Grace which was originally released for PlayStation Vita on December 15, 2016.

Scarlet Ambition will add a lot of new things to SaGa Scarlet Grace; one of which is the addition of voices to all battle characters. Two of the main characters, Urpina and Leonard, will be voiced in Japanese by siblings Maaya and Yuuma Uchida. Scarlet Ambition also adds more new characters to the roster such as Camellia (voiced by Mie Sonozaki), Sabitt (voiced by Kazuma Horie), and more.

Here are more of the new features added in SaGa Scarlet Grace: Scarlet Ambition, as translated from the Japanese official site:

Additional events

Continuous events related to new characters, and friend events for each protagonist are included! A lot of other events are also added, such as happenings in towns or explorations of places. Battle

We added a lot of skills, techniques, equipment, formations, enemies, hidden bosses, and more! Battles have more degree of freedom, broadening the strategy breadth. System & others Greatly reduced loading time

Higher resolution

Raised movement speed; there’s also an option to make it even faster

Can switch between two UI types

Updated the party composition feature

Added New Game+ features

Implemented a feature to change enemy strength levels

Implemented a lot more convenient small features

SaGa Scarlet Grace: Scarlet Ambition will be released for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam, iOS, and Android in Japan on August 2.

[Source: Square Enix]