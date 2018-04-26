adventure time pirates of the enchiridion release date

Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion Launches in July

Fans excited for the upcoming Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion are in for a treat today, as Outright Games and Cartoon Network have released the first official trailer for the game. They also revealed that the game will launch on July 17, 2018 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. In the game, players will be able to control Finn, Jake, BMO, and Marceline as they explore fan-favorite kingdoms and interact with some of their favorite characters from Cartoon Network’s animated series.

You can check out the first official trailer for the game below:

Here’s the official story description of the upcoming game, courtesy of Cartoon Network and Outright Games:

In this brand-new, hilarious Adventure Time story, gamers play as Finn, Jake, Marceline,

and BMO to explore fan-favourite kingdoms, and meet the well-loved characters from

Cartoon Network’s popular TV animation series. The game starts with a flooded Land of Ooo, in which familiar kingdoms are cut off from

each other by rising waters. In their newly constructed boat Finn and

Jake set sail to investigate what the junk went down. During their adventures Finn and Jake will recruit friends to join their crew, jump into

swashbuckling fights, interrogate characters for clues, and traverse the new and dangerous

sea to locations across Ooo.

For even more on Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion check out the full list of features (courtesy of the publisher):

Open-world exploration;

3D visuals that match the art-style of the show;

Playable fan-favorite characters: Finn, Jake, BMO, and Marceline;

An original Adventure Time story;

Tactical combat;

Hero progression;

Pirates – “Shiver me timbers!”

Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion will launch on July 17, 2018 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.