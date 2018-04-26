Ubisoft Announces Another For Honor Free Weekend Beginning Next Week

If you’ve yet to experience the many battles of For Honor, then Ubisoft has something for you. Earlier today, they announced that another For Honor free weekend will be taking place, this time starting on May 3 and running through May 6. As has been the case in the past, players on current-gen consoles and PC will have access to the full game, including all multiplayer modes, the campaign, and the original roster of 12 heroes.

Ubisoft also announced that during the free weekend, they will be re-introducing the Warrior Training Program, an initiative that rewards existing players and new players who work together. Seasoned players who complete five matches while grouped with free Weekend players will receive two weeks of revamped Champion Status (valued at 8,000 Steel), which will deliver even more XP boosts to players and their team. All in all, it seems like a great way to try and get the entire community playing together, so make sure to jump back in and help out some new players if you can.

Recently, For Honor also got an update that included a brand new Training Mode into the gam. For more on that, check out below for a quick breakdown of how players can train better :

The Apprentice Trials and the Warriors Trials will be the perfect places for newcomers to get acquainted with the controls, learn basic and more advanced techniques before entering the battlefield. A grading system will give players the opportunity to replay and measure their progression. The Training Arena will give advanced players the opportunity to further perfect their mastery of the Art of Battle and customize their training experience by practicing against specific Heroes or move sets. The update will also introduce the Training Media, an in-game library for tutorials. Here players will find videos on game modes, the faction war, and quick info on in-game features.

For Honor is available now.