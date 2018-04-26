Trailblazer Trailer Entrails Gameplay Details on this Innovative Arcade Racing Game

Developer Supergonk and publisher Rising Star Games has released a new trailer for Trailblazers. It offers a “deep dive” into the game’s highly cooperative racing gameplay.

Trailblazers is a new co-operative racing game with a new on-track game mechanic. Players will be able to paint the track, boost on your own colored zones, and work as a team to win. Races will be in teams of three-versus-three games, and as you paint the track, you can capture key areas to dynamically alter how the track runs in your favor. Racers who drive with style will be able to amass tons of skill points to trail-blaze their way to victory.

Here is an overview of the game, via Supergonk and Rising Star Games:

Trailblazers is a fresh new co-operative racing title with an innovative on-track game mechanic: paint the track, boost on your color, and work as a team to win! Racing in teams of up to three-versus-three, players paint the track as they race, capturing key areas to dynamically change the racing line, then boosting on their team’s color. Racers who drive with flair and style will also amass skill points to blaze their way to victory! Players can experience the blistering high-speed action with up to six players online, or locally via split-screen for up to four local players with additional online or CPU-controlled challengers. Trailblazers Gameplay Features: Campaign Mode : Multiplayer thrills and single-player challenges

: Multiplayer thrills and single-player challenges A Musical Feast : Enjoy the retro-futuristic soundtrack that fits perfectly with the visual aesthetic of the game, aural soundscapes from the officially licensed soundtrack featuring artists like; Skope, Derevolutions, A.Skillz and more.

: Enjoy the retro-futuristic soundtrack that fits perfectly with the visual aesthetic of the game, aural soundscapes from the officially licensed soundtrack featuring artists like; Skope, Derevolutions, A.Skillz and more. Award Winning Artist : Gorgeous Trailblazers artwork designed by BAFTA award-winning artist Will Milton.

: Gorgeous Trailblazers artwork designed by BAFTA award-winning artist Will Milton. Scenic Tracks : In the race for glory, players will scorch their way through mountain ranges, lush forests and arid desert valleys in Trailblazers.

: In the race for glory, players will scorch their way through mountain ranges, lush forests and arid desert valleys in Trailblazers. Diverse Characters : Each driver plays a vital role in the racing community and together they unfold the story of the Trailblazers world, each having a specific role and style of driving.

: Each driver plays a vital role in the racing community and together they unfold the story of the Trailblazers world, each having a specific role and style of driving. Futuristic Fleet : Players can choose from a showroom of the fastest race cars in the galaxy, each with customized stats to fit every play style and track type.

: Players can choose from a showroom of the fastest race cars in the galaxy, each with customized stats to fit every play style and track type. Cross-platform play: Team-up or face-off across the platform divide!

Trailblazers will be available for the PS4 on May 2018.