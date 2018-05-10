GameStop Releases an Exclusive Spider-man Collector’s Box

Fans of the Wall Crawler would definitely rejoice as GameStop had just added a new goodie that will be available on the same day of Spider-man’s PlayStation 4 release.

GameStop is now selling an exclusive collector’s box made up of stuff that Peter Parker would probably bring in his off days. For more information, here are the full details of what’s included in the box, via GameStop:

Get the ultimate Spider-Man experience with the limited-edition GameStop exclusive Marvel’s Spider-Man Collector Box. The Collector’s Box is packed with 7 EXCLUSIVE items including home goods, wearables, accessories, and more with a combined valued over $100! The Collector’s Box includes:

Flap Styled Backpack

Insulated Travel Mug

Watchman Beanie

Spiral Notebook

Collectible Enamel Pin

2 Mystery Items

Spider-Man will be released exclusively for the PlayStation 4 on September 7, 2018.