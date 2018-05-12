A Way Out, Burnout Paradise Remastered & More Discounted in EU PS Store Sale, Full List Inside

The European PlayStation Store is running yet another weekend sale, with discounts on a number of Electronic Arts-published titles. Highlights include recently released co-op game A Way Out, Burnout Paradise Remastered, and Star Wars Battlefront II.

The full list of discounted titles is as follows (head over to your regional store for local pricing). Do note that availability may vary by region.

Offers end on Monday, May 14, so avail them while you can!

Don’t forget that you only need one copy of A Way Out to play with a friend (PS Plus subscription required for both).

If you’re based in North America, make sure to check out our previous PS Store sales article.

[Source: PlayStation]