Watch the Fate/Extella Link Gameplay Trailers of Gilles de Rais and Lancelot

After having previously published trailers of Darius III and Arjuna from Fate/Grand Order, Marvelous has uploaded a couple more Fate/Extella Link character gameplay trailers. This time they are adding two new Servants from Fate/Zero to this Dynasty Warriors-styled action game.

One of those two Servants is the Caster, Gilles de Rais. He fights by summoning sea monsters using Prelati’s Spellbook. His Noble Phantasm attack has him summon a giant monster that sweeps the enemies away with its tentacles. Although Gilles is historically related to Jeanne d’Arc, who also appears in this game, it looks like we should expect another interaction between him and Artoria Pendragon again in this game.

The one more new character from Fate/Zero is the popular Berserker, Lancelot. He uses his Noble Phantasms in his move set: For Someone’s Glory, which lets him transform to another Servant like Iskandar and Tamamo no Mae, and Knight of Owner, which allows him to proficiently use anything as his weapon, from fallen poles to machine guns. His ultimate Noble Phantasm attack even has him hijack a fighter jet just like in the anime show. We can expect confrontations between him and Gawain as fellow members of the Knights of the Round Table.

With this batch, there is only one more Servant remaining—the Ruler Karl der Große—who doesn’t have a gameplay trailer yet. But considering Marvelous’ pace of uploading these videos, we can expect his trailer to come next week.

Fate/Extella Link will be released for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita first in Japan on June 7, and later in the West this Winter.

[Source: Marvelous]