Spike Chunsoft Confirms Fire Pro Wrestling World Release Date in Japan

Spike Chunsoft had set a date for the Japanese release of Fire Pro Wrestling World.

The game is a long-running professional wrestling video game that had started since 1989. The most striking feature of the series is its grappling system, which is based on timed button presses, kind of like a strategic quick-time event. Another signature feature of Fire Pro Wrestling is their Edit mode. This mode allows character creation, with a lot of features that enables players to customize appearances, movesets, and AI behavior.

More information about the game down below, via their Steam page:

The greatest grappling game returns to take on the world! Customize every aspect of the match, from your wrestler to the ring itself, in your fight for the championship belt. PLAY ONLINE Organize exhibition matches, tournaments, leagues, championship bouts and battle royals with players from around the world. MIX UP THE RULES Modes include Deathmatch (steel cage, barbed wire or landmines), no-holds barred Gruesome Fighting, and SWA homebrew rules that mix pro wrestling and MMA. UNLIMITED CUSTOMIZATION Create your dream wrestler from over a thousand devastating moves and even more body parts to battle for custom championship belts. Personalize the ring, mat logos and even the referee! REALISTIC SIMULATION Give your creations personalities with a robust CPU logic system that defines their every action. Does your wrestler play to the crowd, or play dirty? You provide actors for the ringside drama.

Fire Pro Wrestling World will be available on August 9, 2018 in Japan. The game is slated to release outside of Japan this year.

[Source: Twitter @4GamerNews]