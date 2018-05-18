The Division 2 Release Date Now Confirmed to be March 2019

Great news, folks. Ubisoft has officially confirmed that the Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 release date is now March 2019. Well, the end of March 2019, to be more precise. The Division 2 was first announced back in March last year. Ubisoft is still keeping a lid on things, so we don’t have any additional info or media for you guys just yet. There’s absolutely no doubt we’ll learn more at the E3 next month.

As history has shown, Ubisoft is almost notorious for pushing back their releases quite a lot. The publisher has other games line up for release, of course. The Crew 2, for instance, which is coming out next month, has ongoing beta sign-ups if you’re interested.

At any rate, it’s far more realistic to expect The Division 2 to arrive some time during Fall 2019, rather than March. Okay, it’s far too early to say, so we’ll wait for the E3 2018 to find out what state the game is in.

Here’s the official word from Ubi when they announced the game last year:

“We are very pleased to announce that we are currently working on Tom Clancy’s The Division 2,” announced Creative Director Julian Gerighty. “The development is led by Massive Entertainment and driven by close collaboration with Ubisoft Annecy, Redstorm, Reflections, Ubisoft Bucharest and Ubisoft Shanghai. The Division 2 will be based on an updated version of the Snowdrop Engine that will help us realize our ambitions for this title. More importantly, we can also invest all the experience we’ve accumulated over the past two years in this sequel to make sure everything is going well.”

[Source: Eurogamer]