Treyarch Says Black Ops 4 Campaign Was Never Part of the Plan, Defends Decision to Exclude It

It’s no secret now that Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 won’t come with a traditional single-player campaign and is inspired by online-only shooters like Overwatch and Rainbow Six Siege. This marks the first time in the series that a Call of Duty game will come without a campaign, and Treyarch’s decision to exclude it hasn’t gone down too well with some fans.

In an interview with Eurogamer, studio head Dan Bunting revealed that a single-player story mode was never part of the plan, and that the studio wanted to make “something different” based on how its community was interacting with Black Ops 3.

“We see more and more players spending more time with multiplayer and zombies, not just in the game, but out of the game, streaming and talking about it in forums,” explained Bunting. “It’s generated a really huge crowd response. The decision was, we wanted to make a different style of game this time.”

We’re told that Treyarch went through a plethora of ideas during the development process, with some making the cut while others were shelved. “The game we’re representing today really represents the best of the ideas that have run through that gauntlet of game development, which is pretty typical for how we do things,” added Bunting while reiterating that a traditional campaign wasn’t even in consideration.

When asked to comment on negative reactions from fans, Bunting opined that “change is always going to be hard” and claimed that Treyarch hasn’t let its fans down over the years. In other words, he wants them to trust the developers and give them a chance.

What do our readers make of Bunting’s comments?

[Source: Eurogamer]