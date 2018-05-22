The Japanese Release Date of Trails of Cold Steel IV Has Been Confirmed

Ryokutya has reported from the newest Dengeki PlayStation magazine issue, where Nihon Falcom finally confirms the release date of The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV -The End of Saga- in Japan.

Some of the new gameplay features in the game are also introduced, such as Lost Arts, forbidden ancient magic which is usable by equipping special Quartz and consumes all EP, and Auto Mode which lets the game automatically launch normal attacks and link attacks. Character links will have to be set beforehand for auto link attacks to happen, and the Auto Mode can be easily toggled with the DualShock 4 touchpad.

Trails of Cold Steel IV will serve as a grand conclusion to Falcom’s highly popular RPG series Trails of Cold Steel. It will have the largest playable character roster in the series, which gathers characters from not only the Cold Steel series but also Trails in the Sky and even Trails of Zero & Trails of Azure, the two Crossbell games that have not been officially localized in English yet.

As mentioned at Falcom’s initial press release, Trails of Cold Steel IV will have the largest volume that even exceeds Cold Steel III.

Ever since the first title The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky FC, the Trails series has been expanding its fanbase with each successive titles as they appeal to many game users regardless of gender and nationality with elaborate character depictions and magnificent story developments. […] Having an overwhelming volume and magnificent scale that surpasses even Trails of Cold Steel III, this game will draw a conclusion to the gigantic military state, the Erebonian Empire, in Trails of Cold Steel series. Please look forward to The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV -The End of Saga-!

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV -The End of Saga- will be released for PlayStation 4 in Japan on September 27, 2018.

