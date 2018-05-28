Fortnite Save the World Will be Giving Free Codes, New Updates are on the Way

Fortnite Save the World actually came out before Fortnite Battle Royale. But the constant updates and player surge on the battle royale part of the game made it shine far better than Save the World. It seems that Epic Games have other things in mind for StW, and it might spell a good future for the game mode.

While the player count for this PvE campaign mode isn’t as big as the battle royale’s, Epic Games is looking for a big boost in players for the original Fortnite mode later this year. The development team has confirmed that they will be giving out free Fortnite Save the World codes, meaning the game might be switching to a free-to-play model as well.

Although this might be BIG news for StW’s dedicated fanbase, Epic Games haven’t announced a release date for the new changes yet.

A recent development roadmap for the game suggests that this won’t be happening this month, or even early in June. However, Epic Games’ update schedule doesn’t include the last two weeks of the month, meaning, E3’s week might give out more reveals and implementation moves regarding Save the World’s free-to-play model.

There are a lot of hopes that Fortnite will be coming on a Nintendo Stage, since if the game already has a mobile version, people are asking for an actual handheld game console version. And there really isn’t any way of stopping Epic Games from implementing that, in game development terms.

There might be more news of more Fortnite Save the World information on this year’s E3, so watch out for it (we definitely would!) and see what move Epic will have for this campaign.

Fortnite Save the World is out for the PlayStation 4, albeit not for free like it’s battle royale counterpart.

[Source: Express UK]