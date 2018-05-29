Kingdom Hearts III WILL Be at E3!

Miracles never cease. I never thought I’d see Kingdom Hearts III release on this console generation. I even thought that the Kingdom Hearts III event last week was going to be a major tease. I’m willing to concede that perhaps I have been wrong, as Square Enix will have Kingdom Hearts III at their E3 booth.

Not only that, but it will be playable. You can show a game teaser on a screen all week long at the show, but it’s another thing entirely to be playable. That actually says, hey, this game is ready for realsies this time.

Thank you to all those who attended the #KH3Premiere last week! Fans can get their very first chance to play @KINGDOMHEARTS III at Square Enix’s #E32018 booth! Hope to see you there! pic.twitter.com/ik7ggNTayY — SquareEnixUSA (@SquareEnixUSA) May 25, 2018

Perhaps we’ll get an official release date at the show as well. Or is that too crazy to consider? I mean, we haven’t had a single one of Square Enix’s infamous countdowns for a countdown just yet. That’s usually how I gauge when they’re ready to release something.

Are you all aboard the Kingdom Hearts hype train? It’s getting hard not to be if you’re a fan of the other titles in the series.

[Source: Twitter]