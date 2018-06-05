PlayStation Store Sales in North America: Week of June 5, 2018

This week sees the introduction of the Focus Home Interactive Sale, offering games up to 80% off a great collection of the publishers games, along with your typical weekly sales you have come to love. There are a ton of deals to check out, with some great discounts as long as you have that Plus subscription active. Here are the games through the PlayStation Store sales this week. Focus Home sale ends on 6/12, at 8am PDT.

All discounts listed are the sales prices without PS+, with Plus pricing listed in the parenthesis where applicable.

The PlayStation Store is still updating with new deals. We will update this post as new games get added.

Focus Home Interactive Sale

PS4 Games Blood Bowl 2 $4.99

Blood Bowl 2 : Legendary Edition $14.84

Blue Estate – The Game $3.24

Bound by Flame $4.99

Divinity: Original Sin – Enhanced Edition $9.99

Farming Simulator 15 $7.49

Farming Simulator 15: Complete Edition $9.99

Farming Simulator 17 $9.99

Farming Simulator 17 – Platinum Edition $24.99

Farming Simulator 17 – Premium Edition $18.74

Indie Bundle: Shiness and Season After Fall $11.99

Masters of Anima $11.99

Mordheim: City of the Damned $9.99

Mordheim: City of the Damned – Complete Edition $16.49

Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments $7.49

Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom $7.49

Soce Hulk: Deathwing – Enhanced Edition $33.99

Spitfires: MudRunner $19.99

Styx: Master of Shadows $7.49

Styx: Master of Shadows + Styx: Shards of Darkness $14.99

Styx: Shards of Darkness $12.49

The Council – Episode 1: The Mad Ones $5.59

The Council – Complete Season $22.49

The Surge $12.49

The Surge: Complete Edition $ ($20.41)

The Technomancer $9.99

Tour de France 2015 $4.99

Tour de France 2016 $7.49

Tour de France 2017 $9.99

Tour de France – Season 2014 $2.49

Warhammer Bundle: Mordheim and Blood Bowl 2 $14.99 PS3 Games Bound by Flame $4.99

Faery: Legends of Avalon $1.59

Farming Simulator 15 $4.99

Final Exam $1.99

Le Tour de France – Season 2014 $2.49

Magrunner: Dark Pulse $1.99

Mars: War Logs $1.99

Of Orcs and Men $4.99

Realms of Ancient War $1.99

Rotastic $1.24

Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments $7.49

Tour de France 2014 – 100th Edition $1.99

Tour de France 2015 $4.99 PS Vita Games Farming Simulator 14 $3.74

Farming Simulator 16 $4.99

Farming Simulator 18 $8.99

All Other Deals

PS4 Games Aragami: Shadow Edition $22.49 ($21.24)

Destiny 2 – Game + Expansion Pass Bundle $39.59

Divinity: Original Sin – Enhanced Edition $9.99

Dustoff Heli Rescue 2 $10.49

Epic Adventure Bundle $25.49 ($20.99)

Fe $11.99 ($9.99)

FIFA 18 $23.99

FIFA 18 ICON Edition $49.99

FIFA 18 Legacy Edition $23.99

FIFA 18 Ronaldo Edition $31.99

Mulaka $16.99

NBA LIVE 18: The One Edition $8.99 ($5.99)

Need for Speed Payback $23.99 ($19.99)

R.B.I. Baseball 18 $25.49

Robonauts $2.99 ($2.24)

Shining Resonance Refrain $44.99

Super Mega Baseball 2 Leadoff Bundle $37.34

The Sims 4 $29.99 ($24.99)

The Sims 4 Deluxe Party Edition $35.99 ($29.99)

Reminder: You can now download the free PlayStation Plus games for June.

What PS4 deals are you picking up during this week’s PlayStation Store Sales? Let us know in the comments below, and feel free to mention if there are any deals we may have missed or if you find any errors. We strive to be as accurate as possible, but mistakes do happen when you’re dealing with dozens, if not hundreds of deals.