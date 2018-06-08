Check out the Amazon Video Game Deals This Week: June 8, 2018 – God of War, Ni no Kuni II, and More

If you’ve been waiting on a price-drop or decent sale to pick up some of the PS4’s best games, then you’re in the right place. Our Amazon video game deals page scours the online retailer to find the best video game sales for you. We’ve also listed some of the hot upcoming games that are now available for pre-order.

Don’t miss the PlayStation Store sales this week, which also include some great prices on digital games. There’s also a big Days of Play Sale that Sony is holding heading into E3, including massive discounts on hardware and games.

Amazon Video Game Deals

Note: All prices are subject to change.

PS4 Game Deals

Far Cry 5 – $39.93

God of War – $49.99 (Price in cart)

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus – $19.99

Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition – $43.99

Skyrim VR – $37.70

DOOM VFR – $19.49

Destiny 2 – $14.89

Monster Hunter: World – $39.99

Call of Duty: WWII – $41.99

Overwatch: Game of the Year Edition – $37.00

Ni no Kuni II – $47.99

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life – $39.60

Devil May Cry HD Collection – $24.23

NieR: Automata – $33.95

Assassin’s Creed: Origins – $36.76

Heavy Rain & Beyond: Two Souls Collection – $34.00

The Last Guardian – $19.99

Resident Evil 7 – $23.68

Uncharted 4 – $23.57

Middle-earth: Shadow of War – $32.97

LEGO Marvel Superheroes 2 – $32.50

Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2 – $11.92

Final Fantasy XV – $18.01

Battlefield 1 – $19.99

Witcher 3 Complete Edition – $41.39

South Park: The Fractured But Whole – $26.00

Pre-Order These Games

Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of An Elusive Age – $59.99

LEGO Disney•Pixar’s The Incredibles – $59.99

The Crew 2 – $59.99

Fallout 76 – $59.99

Hitman 2 – $59.99

Shadow of the Tomb Raider (Limited Steelbook Edition) – $59.99

Kingdom Hearts III – $59.99

Team Sonic Racing – $39.99

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 – $59.99

Final Fantasy VII: Remake – $59.99

Soul Calibur VI – $59.99

Destiny 2: Forsaken – $39.99

Other Deals

Seagate 2 TB External Hard Drive – $79.99

