Best PS5 Amazon Black Friday Deals for Consoles, Games, and Controllers

Get ready for the best Amazon Black Friday PS5 Deals; savings on PS5 consoles, games, and accessories await. This Black Friday, Amazon is the hotspot for PS5 enthusiasts looking to score the biggest deals. Stay ahead of the game with our guide to the most sought-after PS5 bargains, all in one place on Amazon.

Best Amazon Black Friday PS5 Console Deals

Unfortunately, most of the Amazon Black Friday PS5 deals have already been snatched up. They may restock, but for now, the only deals left are the ones below:

PlayStation 5 Console: Call of Duty Modern Warfare® III Bundle – $499 – Buy it on Amazon

PlayStation 5 Slim Console: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Bundle – $499.99 (Was: $559.99) – Buy it on Amazon

Best Amazon Black Friday PS5 Game Deals

Best Amazon Black Friday PS5 Controller Deals

Now’s a great time to pick up a PS5 DualSense controller on Amazon since most varities are around $20 off.