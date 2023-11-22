Best Amazon Black Friday PS5 Deals
Image Source: Getty Images/Iryna Veklich

Best PS5 Amazon Black Friday Deals for Consoles, Games, and Controllers

By Jason Faulkner

Get ready for the best Amazon Black Friday PS5 Deals; savings on PS5 consoles, games, and accessories await. This Black Friday, Amazon is the hotspot for PS5 enthusiasts looking to score the biggest deals. Stay ahead of the game with our guide to the most sought-after PS5 bargains, all in one place on Amazon.

Best Amazon Black Friday PS5 Console Deals

Unfortunately, most of the Amazon Black Friday PS5 deals have already been snatched up. They may restock, but for now, the only deals left are the ones below:

  • PlayStation 5 Console: Call of Duty Modern Warfare® III Bundle – $499 – Buy it on Amazon
  • PlayStation 5 Slim Console: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Bundle – $499.99 (Was: $559.99) – Buy it on Amazon

Best Amazon Black Friday PS5 Game Deals

Best Amazon Black Friday PS5 Controller Deals

Now’s a great time to pick up a PS5 DualSense controller on Amazon since most varities are around $20 off.

  • PlayStation DualSense Wireless Controller: Cobalt Blue – $49.99 (Was: $69.99) – Buy it on Amazon
  • PlayStation DualSense Wireless Controller: Cosmic Red – $49.99 (Was: $69.99) – Buy it on Amazon
  • PlayStation DualSense Wireless Controller: Galactic Purple – $49 (Was: $69.99) – Buy it on Amazon
  • PlayStation DualSense Wireless Controller: Gray Camoflauge – $49 (Was: $69.99) – Buy it on Amazon
  • PlayStation DualSense Wireless Controller: Midnight Black – $49 (Was: $69.99) – Buy it on Amazon
  • PlayStation DualSense Wireless Controller: Nova Pink – $49 (Was: $69.99) – Buy it on Amazon
  • PlayStation DualSense Wireless Controller: Starlight Blue – $49 (Was: $69.99) – Buy it on Amazon
  • PlayStation DualSense Wireless Controller: Volcanic Red – $49 (Was: $69.99) – Buy it on Amazon
  • PlayStation DualSense Wireless Controller: White – $49.99 (Was: $69.99) – Buy it on Amazon
Jason Faulkner
Jason Faulkner

Jason Faulkner is Evolve Media's Senior SEO Editor. On a typical day, you can find him working desperately trying to get late-1990s/early-2000s PC games working at 4K and 16:9 ratio without crashing.

Share article

TRENDING

Related