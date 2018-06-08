Intriguing Resident Evil Jackets Coming to Japan in October

It’s not like Resident Evil merchandise is an unheard of event, especially in Japan where video game merchandising is somehow even more shameless. But this particular merchandise listing is seriously loaded with implications, specifically implications we’re all jonesing for leading into E3 2018. The Resident Evil jackets you see above may as well have “Resident Evil 2 is coming you guys” embroidered on the inside.

Japanese hobby outlet AmiAmi recently listed pre-orders for these Resident Evil jackets, available in a wide range of sizes. They’re set for release in late October 2018, and are running for about 30 bucks if you pre-order from AmiAmi, and retail for a little more. The thing that immediately stands out, besides the fact they look kinda neat, is the “Leon S. Kennedy” nametag on the front. This is blatantly Resident Evil 2 merchandise.

It just so happens that the Resident Evil 2 remake we’ve all been impatiently waiting for is rumored to make an appearance at E3 2018, along with the just as exciting Devil May Cry 5. If all this wacky rumor stuff shakes out, Capcom is gearing up to have a pretty great 2018, even following the historic success of Monster Hunter: World.

We already know the Resident Evil 2 remake project is real and greenlit, as was announced ages ago, but with the relative success of Resident Evil 7, the brand it hot again and the fans are getting thirsty. We’ll see if this jacket was truly a clue or not by the end of the weekend.

[Source: AmiAmi]