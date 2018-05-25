Report: Resident Evil 2 Remake Will Appear at E3 2018

While we know that a Resident Evil 2 Remake is currently in development, we don’t know too much else about it. Other than tiny tidbits of information and the fact that it would be out “soon,” not too much else has been spilled regarding the upcoming title. That might change in a few weeks, however, as it seems as if the game might be showcased at E3 2018.

According to website RelyonHorror (via COGConnected), sources close to the project have stated that the Resident Evil 2 Remake will likely be showcased at the upcoming gaming convention. Of course, it’s important to take this news with a grain of salt, as tons of false information is released during the lead up to E3. Still, the source has stated that the remake will run on a significantly optimized engine that will feature a revamped lighting and shadow system.

In what could be a surprising development, the source also revealed that the game’s camera would be an over the shoulder style similar to Resident Evil 4 but more “stylized” in its execution. The game is also rumored to include campaigns for both Leon and Claire, with the game being much longer than the original as its packed with new content and areas, according to the source. Finally, the game is said to be aiming for 30fps at 1080p while also aiming to hit 60fps and native 4K on a PlayStation 4 Pro. Of course, that’s kind of hard to believe in general, so we’ll see if any of these rumors end up holding any weight.

The good news is that E3 2018 isn’t too far off, so we won’t have to wait too long to see if this ends up being true. We do know that Capcom is slated to have a semi-large presence at the upcoming show, so it’s likely they’ll be bringing some things for fans to get excited about. Make sure to stay tuned during E3 2018 for any updates.