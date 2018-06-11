E3 2018: Marvel’s Spider-Man PS4 Footage Introduces Villains

We know when spider-man hits the PS4, we know the basics of the story and gameplay, and we know Yuri Lowenthal is voicing Peter Parker. But we still saw a huge slice of the upcoming game at E3 2018 during the Sony E3 Showcase. In particular, the new footage introduced a major plot point of the game, involving a prison break. Through this scene, a ton of new villains made their debut.

As the scene progresses, we meet Electro, Rhino, Scorpion, and Vulture. Then Mr. Negative shows up at the end, once again cementing himself as the story’s primary antagonist. From earlier reveals, we also know Shocker and Kingpin are somehow part of the story. Could this be a new lineup of the Sinister Six, or are even more members of the Spider-Man rogue’s gallery on the way? We’ll find out when Marvel’s Spider-Man launches for PS4 on September 7, 2018.