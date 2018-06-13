Arc System Works and Studio Trigger Counting Down to an Announcement

What in the world could this be? We all know the best way to get people excited is to post a cryptic countdown, and here’s another one that’s teasing a crossover project between two companies from different mediums. So far, nobody has mined anything from the source code, so we may even end up with a legitimate surprise here. This collaboration is between anime production company Studio Trigger, and fighting game developer of legend Arc System Works.

Whatever this is, we’ll find out on June 15 at 8:00 p.m. PT / 11:00 p.m. ET. Studio Trigger is a rising studio founded by ex-Gainax creators Hiroyuki Imaishi and Masahiko Ohtsuka. The company is responsible for the likes of Little Witch Academia and Kill la Kill. Arc System Works needs no introduction, as its list of games includes hot properties such as Guilty Gear, BlazBlue, and recently Dragon Ball FighterZ.

The speculation here could go either way. Guilty Gear fans in particular have been hankering for an anime adaptation since the early days, and Studio Trigger could absolutely nail it. On the other hand, some kind of Studio Trigger mashup fighting game along the lines of BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle could also make a big impact in the anime fighter fanbase.

[Source: Gematsu]