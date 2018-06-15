Code Vein Season Pass, Japanese Digital Preorders Revealed

Today, Bandai Namco officially confirmed Season Pass, digital pre-order bonuses, and a Digital Deluxe Edition of their action RPG, Code Vein for Japan. Another interesting little facet was revealed as well. Namely, that there will be a hot springs facility in the game’s base area. Word is that players can go to the hot springs with the characters they have befriended in the game. In addition to that, they’ve uncovered a feature that allows you to “look back on memories of the past,” albeit no additional details were give about that. Still, Code Vein ‘Hot Springs’ has really peaked our interest.

Let’s take a look at the Season Pass / Season Pass Bonus:

The 2,700 yen Season Pass is a set of three add-ons due out post-launch that includes additional dungeons, another character versions of partners, Blood Codes, and more.

Users who purchase the Season Pass will also receive the following bonuses:

Another Character: “Mia: White Ver.”

Blood Code: “Astraia” – A Blood Code in which Mia’s request for a blessing takes form and manifests.

Code Vein PlayStation 4 theme “Revenants Gathered at the Base”

Here’s what you need to know about the Digital Deluxe Edition:

The 11,772 yen Digital Deluxe Edition includes Code Vein and the Season Pass, as well as the following bonus downloadable content:

“Bloodthirsty Customize Parts Set” – Includes three accessories and one exclusive design mask.

Expect Code Vein to hit stores worldwide for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on September 28. Gamers over in Japan will be getting the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions a day earlier (September 27).

[Source: Games Talk and Gametsu]