Todd Howard Knows The Elder Scrolls VI Release Date, But He’s Not Telling

One of the most interesting things to come out of this year’s E3 was getting a quick look at titles that could quite possibly be launching on the next generation of consoles. Most notably, Bethesda showed us a teaser for The Elder Scrolls VI, a game that is more than a few years away, and chances are we won’t see it until after the PlayStation 5 has released. The mountains, trees, vistas, and fog we see in that trailer could be our first look at a next-generation video game environment.

In an interview with GameSpot, Bethesda Game Studios Director Todd Howard indicated that he knows The Elder Scrolls VI release date. Of course, he’s not about to tell any of us that information, not even a hint about what year we might see it in. The game is currently in the early stages of development (concept and design phase), which means it’s probably at least three years away if Bethesda’s sets their sights on outdoing the wildly successful Skyrim.

Bethesda’s first new franchise in 25 years, Starfield, is said to be farther along and will likely release well before we see what’s next for The Elder Scrolls. In numerous interviews, Howard mentioned more powerful next-generation hardware, leading many to believe that both Starfield and The Elder Scrolls VI will be ambitious games that require a generational leap, even though Starfield is reportedly in a playable state and in full production.

The next major tentpole release from the studio will be Fallout 76, set for release this November. While a PlayStation 5 release for both Starfield and The Elder Scrolls VI would mean no 2019 release for Bethesda Game Studios (RAGE 2 is being published by Bethesda Softworks, but developed by Avalanche and id), it’s not uncommon for the studio to go for multiple years with no releases, sometimes up to four years. By that logic, Starfield as a 2020 or 2021 game wouldn’t be surprising, with The Elder Scrolls VI release date even further out. Development timelines are also constantly changing, which means that while Howard may know the target date for The Elder Scrolls VI, it is always subject to change.

Do you think we’ll see The Elder Scrolls VI or Final Fantasy VII Remake first? Is this further proof of a PlayStation 5 arriving in 2020? Let us know if you are ready to move into the next generation of consoles for The Elder Scrolls VI in the comments below.

[Source: GameSpot]