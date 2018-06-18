Kojima Says His Death Stranding Game Isn’t Legitimizing Games

It seems Hideo Kojima is being talked about again, and Death Stranding – the latest from the famed Metal Gear director – is yet again the topic. This time, Kojima tells us that he’s not trying to legitimize games. Although Kojima has well-established actors – and a film director – working alongside him on this project, Kojima says he’s not interested in “whether actors sell or whether they’re famous or they’re established.”

When asked if he was trying to legitimize games as an art form, Kojima said “[it’s] not my aim at all” in an interview with Telegraph. Interesting, considering Norman Reedus is a mainstay of The Walking Dead, and Guillermo del Toro Gómez has directed films like Hellboy (2004), Pacific Rim (2013), and The Shape of Water (2017). In addition to these two, Death Stranding has also revealed Mads Mikkelsen (Clash of the Titans, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), Léa Seydoux (Beauty and the Beast, Isle of Dogs), and Lindsay Wagner (NCIS, Grey’s Anatomy) as part of the game’s cast.

You can read his full statement below.

That’s not my aim at all. Game development is something that takes a lot of energy and requires a lot of time and is something you wholly invest your life into. I’m sure it’s the same case for making a movie but when you’re investing so much you don’t think about whether actors sell or whether they’re famous or they’re established. For me, it was more working with people I trust and people I like to work with. Back in the day, we didn’t use actors – we created characters from scratch like they did in anime. In my case, I’ve been making games for 32 years and the technology now means I can create whatever I can think of with 100% validity. But that’s not interesting because it has no analog element, it has no organic, living element. For example, if I had Norman here I might say I want him sitting in this chair and he’ll say, no, I think it would be better if I sit over here. And I’ll be, right, let’s see what comes out of it. I want to get the kind of chemical reaction that comes out of using these actors, to create the game and develop the game together. Working with Norman, working with Mads, working with Lindsay, working with Lea – all of them contribute a lot and have a lot of ideas. Especially Mads – he’s the guy who takes over the whole set at times!

If you somehow missed the E3 2018 gameplay teaser trailer, you can watch it above. Though it doesn’t have a release date, Death Stranding is currently in development for PlayStation 4.

[Source via GearNuke]