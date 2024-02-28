Insomniac’s Spider-Man Isn’t Done With Peter Parker Yet, Yuri Lowenthal Thinks

Voice actor Yuri Lowenthal has addressed speculations that Insomniac Games‘ Spider-Man series will have a new main protagonist going forward. Last November, Insomniac was quizzed about a part of Spider-Man 2 which many felt implied that Miles Morales might be the lead Spidey going forward. The studio didn’t divulge any details, but did say that it’s “very natural” for Peter to take the backseat and pass the torch to Miles in the future.

Insomniac’s Spider-Man 2 unlikely to be the last we’ll see of Peter

Speaking to Variety, Lowenthal said that although he’s not privy to Insomniac Games’ plans and hasn’t seen a script, he doesn’t think the series will be done with Peter entirely. “While I think that Peter would love to believe that he can just turn it off and not be Spider-Man anymore and live a completely normal life, I don’t think that’s what’s going to happen now,” he said.

How Peter will pass the torch remains to be seen. However, Lowenthal reckons Spider-Man 2 isn’t the last we’ll see of him. “I think 100% he [Peter] trusts Miles,” Lowenthal continued. “Miles has really stepped up and he’s like, ‘Oh, maybe I can get a little break.’ And I did get a vacation to Symkaria during the Miles game.”