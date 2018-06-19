Konami May Consider Remastering More Classic Games

Zone of the Enders: The 2nd Runner – Mars still has months to go before its release. However, the potential for more remasters from Konami has many curious about what’s next. During an E3 live demo with IGN for the Zone of the Enders’ remaster, Benjamin Kinney, Konami’s brand manager, suggests additional remasters aren’t beyond the realm of possibility.

When asked if Konami has plans to give similar treatment to other classic titles, Kinney responds, “We listen to our fans… Are there options? Of course, there are in the future. We like to listen to fans and we know what they’re interested in. So as long as they’re telling us what they want, we’re going to keep listening.”

Kinney’s statement neither confirms nor denies whether anything is presently in the works. Yet, if fans are persistent with certain requests, it sounds as if the publisher may answer the call. With Capcom’s Resident Evil 2 receiving a remaster this coming January, fans of Konami’s Silent Hill are hoping their favorite horror series gets some love, too. And, of course, a remastered Medal Gear Solid collection for current generation consoles is highly coveted.

Zone of the Enders: The 2nd Runner – Mars hits PC and PlayStation 4 on September 6. The game will launch with VR support that allows players to explore the franchise’s mech combat from a first-person perspective.

[Source via Twinfinite]