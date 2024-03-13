Konami and Rockstar Games Classics Possibly Headed to PS Plus Premium

It’s being speculated that emulation company Implicit Conversions is helping to bring Rockstar Games and Konami classics to PS Plus Premium. Implicit Conversions was recently thrust into the limelight following reports that it was working on PS2 games for PS Plus — a claim that it later removed from its website, but didn’t deny either.

Why fans think Rockstar and Konami classics are headed to PS Plus Premium

Implicit Conversions is the company behind a large number of classics on PS Plus Premium, and has a list of its partners published on its website and official LinkedIn page. As noted by Reddit sleuth TURB0_THUNDER, every company that Implicit is partnered with has released a game or two on PS Plus Premium, with the exception of Rockstar Games, Konami, and Cyan. Hmm…

Considering Rockstar and Konami are behind a large number of beloved classics across the PS1, PS2, and PSP — many of which exclusively released on PlayStation — one can see why fans are getting their hopes up for the likes of Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars, Manhunt, and original Silent Hill games on PS Plus.

Although all of the above is merely speculation, we can confirm that Rockstar Games and Konami are listed among Implicit Conversion’s partners on its website at the time of this writing.