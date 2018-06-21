Overwatch Twitter Account Teases Possible New Hero

It hasn’t been too long since a new character and map were released for Overwatch, but that apparently won’t stop Blizzard from teasing something. Earlier today, the Overwatch Twitter account sent out an image that seems to be teasing the reveal of something very soon.

The image – which you can see above – is of an alleyway that’s littered with various items and a wall that’s spray painted and covered up with posters. Among the art adorning the wall is Lucio, a poster calling for Omnic (robot) rights, and another quote calling for no robots. It’s likely that there might be some sort of hidden clue amongst the debris, but no one has spotted it just yet if that’s the case.

Should it be a new character, it would mark the 28th character to hit the game, after the recent addition of Support hero Brigitte. So far, Blizzard hasn’t given any sort of indication as to what the clue might be (even going so far as to tease users who reply to the tweet), but seeing as how it’s the “calm before the storm,” it’s likely wee get an answer pretty soon. In the meantime, let us know below if you think it’ll be a new hero, map, or something entirely different.