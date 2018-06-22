Otome Visual novel London Detective Mysteria Coming to Vita

XSEED Games has announced it’s localizing London Detective Mysteria, an otome visual novel developed by Karin Entertainment. London Detective Mysteria is releasing in both North America and Europe on Vita and PC, digital-only, this fall.

Originally, the game was released in Japan as Eikoku Tantei Mysteria for the PSP in 2013. It was re-released for the Vita in 2016 as Eikoku Tantei Mysteria: The Crown. XSEED’s official description of the game is as follows:

Eschew the frivolities of 19th century London’s high society and instead delve into the curiosities that lie hidden in London’s darkest corners in London Detective Mysteria. Playing as the heiress of House Whiteley, players will name their own Lady Whiteley as they investigate mysteries of London and interact with personalities inspired by famous fictional characters including Detective Holmes, Jack the Ripper, and more. Take full control over the experience by adjusting text speed or even the individual speaking volumes of individual characters and their original Japanese voices. Players must choose their words carefully as they interact with other characters, as decisions made throughout the story will not only affect special rewards but will also shape whether Lady Whiteley finds love or something more sinister in the shadows of 19th century London.

XSEED will debut London Detective Mysteria at Anime Expo 2018, where it will be playable in English. XSEED will also have its full E3 2018 lineup at the show, which runs from July 5 to 8 in Los Angeles. XSEED is also hosting a panel about localizing games during the event, on July 6.