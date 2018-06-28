Full Time Production on Bethesda’s Starfield Began After Fallout 4 Launched

One of E3 2018’s biggest surprises was the announcement of a new title from Bethesda Game Studios. Of course, Fallout 76 launches later this year. Yes, the team is hard at work on The Elder Scrolls VI. And still something even more massive came out of the Bethesda press conference. Studio director Todd Howard and team are developing a new IP, a science fiction title they’ve deemed Starfield.

During Barcelona’s Gamelab event, Howard lead a talk alongside Geoff Keighley. VentureBeat attended the event and has relayed a few key bits of information. For a time, Starfield became the topic of conversation. While Howard is unable to divulge much about the game, he did reveal that it’s existed in the idea phase around the office for about a decade. After Fallout 4 launched, full time production on Starfield officially kicked off. Therefore, this new project has been in full on development for at least two and a half years.

Interestingly, this is the first new property Howard has worked on since he arrived at Bethesda 25 years ago. Before Starfield, he says they would “go back and reinterpret and replay old games. The difference with Starfield is there is no one to go back to. The ideas were all over the map. I enjoy ‘plus one’ sequels as a player. I don’t enjoy making them.”

Until Bethesda Game Studios is ready to open their sci-fi adventure to the world, fans have plenty to look forward to. Fallout 76 drops later this fall on November 18. The Elder Scrolls VI is presently without a release date.

