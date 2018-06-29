Sonic The Hedgehog Movie to Star Jim Carrey as Robotnik

In what might be one of the greatest masterstrokes of casting in our time, the Sonic the Hedgehog movie has found its lead villain. Jim Carrey is playing Dr. Robotnik AKA Doctor Eggman.

Deadline reports that Carrey, of The Mask and Ace Ventura fame, is in line to be the yin to Sonic’s yang when the live-action/CGI movie hybrid hits cinemas in 2019. Westworld‘s James Marsden has also signed up for a lead role but, at this point, all eyes are squarely on Jim Carrey to chew up the scenery as much as director Jeff Fowler will allow.

Beyond that, little is known about the Sonic the Hedgehog movie story or cast. Heck, even Deadline gets its Robotnik and Eggmans mixed up within the first paragraph. For clarification: they’re the same person, but Sonic’s nemesis has carried the name Eggman (to go along with his rotund figure) since way back in 1999’s Sonic Adventure. Even more confusingly, he’s always been referred to as Eggman in Japan, with only the West adopting the name Robotnik. What’s that, Paul Rudd is in too? Sure, why not.

But that’s not the story here. Jim freakin’ Carrey is playing Dr. Robotnik, He’s going toe-to-toe with the blue blur next year. Screw Avengers 4, the Sonic the Hedgehog movie may have just topped the lot with this riotous, utterly ridiculous piece of casting. What next? Nic Cage as Knuckles?

Let us know some of your dream castings below but, honestly, if it’s even as tenth as good as the real life thing, I’ll be impressed. 2018 just does not stop.

[Source: Deadline]