World End Syndrome Has a New Trailer

Developed by Arc System Works, World End Syndrome releases in Japan on August 30th, 2018 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, and Nintendo Switch. And nothing builds up a release quite like a new trailer.

Here we are introduced to the leading ladies of this title as an eerie piano ballad sets the tone for this mystery visual novel. These creepy undertones tease at psychological horror elements but the images on screen all say *Harem game (*a term used to describe Japanese works wherein a single average male character is surrounded by numerous attractive females, most of whom are romantically interested in the main character). Regardless, the general plot of the game is as follows:

The story takes place in a seaside town called Mihate, where the protagonist is transferred to a new school and joins the Mystery Research Club. He hears on a radio talk show about a local legend that sees the dead revive every 100 year. The dead who return to the world are known as the ‘Yomibito.’ With the case of a missing high school girl, some thought of it as some kind of omen for the return of the Yomibito. One day while at a barbecue with the Mystery Research Club they discover a bag of the missing girl. Her body is found in the river a few days later… this is the year that appears once every hundred years.

So it’s safe to say this mystery visual novel will be drawing on a multitude of genres and styles to construct its narrative. In this trailer we also get some gameplay insights. We’ll be using a map on screen to find various “events” to, presumably, help us solve this mystery.

At the moment, there are no plans for a Western release but here’s hoping.

[Source: Siliconera]