Talim’s Return in Soul Calibur VI Marked with Combotastic Trailer

Talim, one of Soul Calibur’s best-loved fighters and most notable for her absence in Soul Calibur V, has been confirmed to return to Soul Calibur VI when it hits on October 19. You can even see her in action above and, for all intents and purposes, she’s looking like one of the most dangerous combatants to step forward into this new stage of history.

A decade away from the series has seemingly not blunted Talim’s prowess with her elbow blades (trust me, I Googled them) and she joins a roster already stacked with the likes of mainstays Kilik, Maxi and Ivy, alongside guest character Geralt from the Witcher series.

As you can tell from the trailer, Talim is taking no prisoners this time around. Her lightning-fast moveset and crushing combos look as deadly as ever. You don’t want to mess with The Last Priestess of the Winds, that’s for certain.

Whether she appears in Soul Calibur VI’s story mode remains to be seen but the backlash that accompanied her no-show back in 2012 has been remedied somewhat with today’s announcement.

Bandai Namco has given the fans what they want. Now, I’m off to send them my list of reasons as to why we need Yoda back in the game. It’s for the greater good, people.

[Source: Eurogamer]