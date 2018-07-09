Did the Destiny 2 Raid Team Lead Just Spoil Forsaken’s Raid Boss?

We’ve got less than two months until the next major expansion to Destiny 2, but one of the Raid leads may have just revealed the final Destiny 2: Forsaken Raid boss. Prince Uldren–for as much as he deserves our hate for killing Cayde-6–is little more than a puzzle piece to drive the campaign. By the end of the main story, we’ll have our vengeance, but Uldren’s been hearing a mysterious voice calling to him from beyond the Dreaming City. Forsaken’s second explorable play space is built from the ground up to be an endgame destination, housing the Raid and countless other secrets, but it also means that there’s a larger force at play here than a blue man with a gun.

Joe Blackburn, the Raid Team Lead at Bungie, tweeted an interesting detail earlier today that may have confirmed the identity of the Destiny 2: Forsaken Raid boss.

So @Holtzmann_YT is now asking if he can get the final Forsaken Raid Boss on his tattoo, but I don’t want people pantsing him for spoilers, and also I think she’s way too pretty to go where that tattoo is going. — Joe Blackburn (@joegoroth) July 9, 2018

Blackburn’s tweet is referring to the GuardianCon livestream that is raising money for charity. Holtzmann, a popular Destiny content creator and now gameplay specialist at Bungie, agreed to get a heart tattoo on his posterior if the Destiny Community Podcast team raised a certain amount within their block. They reached that amount, and Blackburn either launched an ignorant spoiler, clever misdirection, or fun teaser with his tweet. Did you catch it?

Specifically, Blackburn says “she,” which limits the possible places they could go with this greater force at the Dreaming City.

Speculation has been rampant for quite some time about who that greater force would end up being. My own personal theory has always been that Savathun will play a role. Destiny 2 has been seeding quite a bit of lore around Savathun, Oryx’s sister and one of the major Hive gods. She’s definitely coming at some point, and what better time to reveal the Taken Queen? There’s also obviously a Taken presence in the Dreaming City, which even further narrows the list of candidates, though mentioning that she’s “pretty” does seem like it might preclude the sister of Oryx.

Other theories have revolved around the Awoken Queen, Mara Sov and former Guardian turned Hive expert, Eris Morn, though I find those two to be quite a bit more unlikely, unless Mara Sov is somehow taken and twisted by Savathun, quite literally making her the queen who was taken (that would also address the “pretty” comment, though beauty is subjective). I do think that both Mara and Eris will play a role within this expansion somewhere. Both are fan-favorite characters that players have been waiting a long time to see again.

Blackburn’s tweet feels a little off the cuff, but it also seems like the kind of targeted tease that the Destiny community goes crazy for. Already follow-up tweets and Reddit threads are picking apart the meanings of that one simple word and whether or not it confirms Savathun as the true threat. While he may have spoiled the more obvious part of who the Destiny 2: Forsaken Raid boss is, I still think there will be some unexpected surprises for players to discover about this story.

Over the weekend, Bungie set the Destiny 2 Moments of Triumph live. Bungie has been revealing a lot of information about the upcoming Forsaken expansion through Game Informer, including meeting all eight of the new Scorn Barons that we’ll be fighting. All nine of the new Supers have been detailed, and we even got our hands on Gambit, the exciting new PvP/PvE hybrid mode. We also know more about Collections coming with Destiny 2: Forsaken.

Do you think Blackburn’s tweet spoils the Destiny 2: Forsaken Raid boss? Or was that careful wording to continue the conversation around the coming expansion without actually revealing too much? Feel free to speculate with us in the comments below.