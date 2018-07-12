Rumor: Call of Duty 2019 to Launch on PS5

We all knew it was coming. The whispers of a the next generation of consoles just won’t seem to disappear, and with good reason. Those frenzied fires might be stoked further, however, by the news that Infinity Ward is hiring for a next-gen game that sounds suspiciously like Call of Duty 2019.

VGR puts forth the theory that a LinkedIn job posting for Narrative Scripter at the studio is hinting at a Call of Duty 2019 release on next-gen consoles, including the PS5 (or whatever it’ll be called, traditional numbering conventions be damned).

Honestly? It’s looking pretty likely. It’s already been posited that the next title after Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is being developed by Infinity Ward and will, presumably, be Modern Warfare 4. There’s even a previous job listing focusing on what appears to be a single-player campaign for the title, despite that feature being absent from this year’s Call of Duty offering.

The new job posting in question, though, explicitly mentions ‘next gen platforms’ as well as candidates requiring a ‘strong interest and passion for [FPS] games.’

At the risk of putting two and two together and coming up with five billion, all signs are pointing towards Call of Duty 2019 being one of the first PS5 launch titles. Would you be happy with that?

[Source: VGR]