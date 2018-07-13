Dontnod Happy With Vampyr’s First Month Sales

DONTNOD Entertainment’s third game, Vampyr, hit store shelves on June 5. Reviews were mixed, ranging from good to bad and everything in between. We enjoyed the experience, particularly its fascinating story, though the game mechanics were middling at best. The divisiveness amongst reviewers may or may not have tipped the hand of curious gamers. Regardless, the developer seems, thus far, pleased with how well Vampyr is performing commercially.

After one month on the market, Vampyr has sold 450,000 copies across PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, DONTNOD reveals. The developer’s CEO Oskar Guilbert, thanks to Google Translate via DualShockers, expresses his pleasure with the game’s performance. Guilbert’s statement approximately translates to: “We are very proud, because since its launch, our last original creation meets a great craze among players. Thanks to our new role as co-producer, we will greatly benefit from this commercial success.”

Late last year, Cédric Lagarrigue–president of Vampyr’s publisher, Focus Home Interactive–stated that for Vampyr to be considered successful, it needed to sell at least one million units. With the halfway mark to the publisher’s goal in sight, this milestone certainly appears feasible.

As far as profitability is concerned, Lagarrigue must share DONTNOD’s pleasure with Vampyr’s sales. The game only needs to cross 500,000 units to make a profit. According to Lagarrigue, “it will be considered a success when around a million copies are sold, but it will only need half of that to be profitable. These are numbers we now reach and exceed regularly with most of our games.”

Currently, no plans are in place for an expansion of the story via downloadable content. Furthermore, the possibility of a sequel wholly depends upon whether or not Vampyr’s reception warrants such a move.

Expect more from DONTNOD when Life is Strange 2’s first episode launches on September 27.

[Source: DualShockers, PCGamesN]