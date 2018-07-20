A Spider-Man PS4 Pro Is Cool, but What About a Regular Spider-Man PS4

As San Diego Comic-Con is underway, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man thought it’d be a great idea to stop by. Though he didn’t actually make an appearance at the convention’s show floor, Marvel’s Spider-Man did have a few goodies to show off while there. The first being a new story trailer that gives us a good look at the game’s narrative. According to a report we recently put out, Marvel’s Spider-Man – developed by Insomniac Games, the studio responsible for games like 2014’s Sunset Overdrive and 2016’s rebooted Ratchet & Clank – will have an “original story” that’s not based on the comics. You can watch the story trailer below.

In addition to the story trailer, Marvel’s Spider-Man will also receive a PS4 Pro bundle that’ll include a custom-painted red 1TB PlayStation 4 Pro, a red-and-white Dualshock 4 controller, a physical copy of the game, and a download code for the City That Never Sleeps DLC. This sounds swanky and all, but what if you’re too broke to afford this PS4 Pro bundle? Well, you’re in luck, as it was also announced that Marvel’s Spider-Man will see a PS4 Slim bundle. Of course, both bundles will include the same contents.

According to Australian games outlet PressStart, “Both Limited Edition Marvel’s Spider-Man PS4 consoles will be available from select retailers from 7th September, with the PS4 Pro bundle valued at $659.95 AUD RRP and the PS4 1TB bundle valued at $549.95 AUD RRP.” Looking at retailers reveals that the PS4 Pro bundle will sell for $399.99 USD, meaning the PS4 Slim bundle should sell for $299.99 USD. However, no retailer has the PS4 Slim listed, so it’s unclear whether the Slim system will see a worldwide release. We’ll have to wait until Marvel’s Spider-Man releases to see if we get both systems.

Marvel’s Spider-Man – and, by extension, both PS4 bundles – will be available exclusively for the PlayStation 4 on September 7, 2018.

[Source: PressStart]