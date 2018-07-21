Spider-Man PS4 Mary Jane Voice Actor Confirmed as Laura Bailey

Laura Bailey has seemingly done it all as a video game voice actor. Chun-Li, Nadine Ross, Lady Comstock, plus many, many, many more. You name it and she’s probably voiced them. Spider Man PS4 has even offered her another chance to tick off a who’s who of iconic characters by lining her up as the new Mary Jane voice actor.

It’s been great to finally be able to reveal more of the #SpiderManPS4 cast. And as many of guessed awhile back, I can finally say that @LauraBaileyVO is our MJ. Laura is one of the most talented people I’ve ever worked with, period. Just don’t tell her I said that. — Bryan Intihar (@bryanintihar) 20 July 2018

Bryan Intihar took to Twitter to confirm the VO appointment, calling her “one of the most talented people I’ve ever worked with.” Couple that with the brand-new story trailer which debuted at San Diego Comic-Con yesterday and we’ve got plenty of reasons to be excited by Spidey and his bountiful supporting cast when the game hits in September.

Weirdly, a quick scour of Bailey’s IMDb page brings up the fact that she’s actually appeared in the Spider-Man franchise before, as Spider-Woman in iOS title Spider-Man Unlimited. Guess who once donned the mask of Spider-Woman in the comics? You guessed it! A certain Mary Jane Watson. It’s all coming full circle and, you never know, may hint at a larger role for the Mary Jane voice actor in any and all potential sequels.

