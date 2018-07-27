2018 Call of Duty World League Stage 2 Playoffs Begin

The Call of Duty World League Stage 2 playoffs begin on July 27, 2018. Eight teams will be facing off in Call of Duty: WWII, all with the hopes of winning the Call of Duty World League Championships in August 2018. Top teams from all over will compete for a $500,000 prize.

The World League is Call of Duty’s eSports league. FaZe Clan won the Stage 1 playoffs, but still face stiff competition. The teams competing are:

Red Reserve

FaZe Clan

Team Kaliber

Echo Fox

OpTic Gaming

Rise Nation

Unilad

eUnited

Final placements in the playoffs will help determine seeding for the championships. The Call of Duty World League Championships will start August 15th-16th at MLG stadium. Following that, it will move to Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, from August 17th-19th. The grand prize will be a majority share of a $1.5 million prize. This season’s prize pool added up to $4.2 million.

Tickets for the are available at MLC.com/CWLChamps. If you want to tune in while sitting at home, the League will be broadcast on MLG and Twitch. The August 19th Championship events will air live on Twitter via @CODWorldLeauge. PlayStation 4 owners can also watch the events as they happen via Call of Duty: WWII Headquarters. For a complete schedule, check out the World League Twitter account and official website.

Call of Duty will be returning once again this year on October 12, 2018, as that is when Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 will debut on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The game will feature the series’ first-ever battle royale mode, but will lack a single-player campaign. Whether this will have an impact on the league in 2019 is uncertain.