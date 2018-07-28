DICE Clarifies Confusion Surrounding Battlefield V Grand Operations’ Availability at Launch

Internet sleuths recently discovered an article on Battlefield‘s official website dated June 9, in which DICE wrote that Battlefield V‘s Grand Operations will be available “shortly after launch.” As the news started making rounds, the developer issued a clarification, noting that the multiplayer experience will be available at launch as part of Tides of War.

“A previous version of this article stated that Battlefield V Grand Operations would be available shortly after launch, based on development plans as of June 9, the date the story published,” DICE clarified. “You can deploy in Grand Operations at launch and as part of Tides of War, the Battlefield V live service where you’ll fight across other unseen and unplayed battlefields of World War 2.”

Here’s how the studio officially describes Grand Operations:

Grand Operations is our upgraded version of Operations in Battlefield 1 – but now much greater than the sum of its parts. This modular experience takes players across fictional in-operation “days,” where each day is represented by a round played on a combination of a map and mode that brings the narrative to life. The actions you, your squad, and your team take on day one will have a direct impact on the narrative and gameplay start of day two, which in result will impact day three, and so on.

Battlefield V will release on October 19.

[Source: Battlefield]