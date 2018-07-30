The Third Fortnite Twitch Prime Pack Has Allegedly Leaked

We may have an idea of what the third Fortnite Twitch Prime pack will hold. The news comes from frequent Fortnite leaker Fortisen. The pack will allegedly include the Archetype skin, servo glider, Caliper pickaxe, and Paradigm back bling.

The skin had already been revealed when the v5.1 update was datamined. Many fans had surmised that this skin pack would be part of the Twitch Prime promotion, for a variety of reasons. For starters, the set doesn’t match the bulk of the season 5 content, which tended to skew towards historical content or the ‘summer fun’ theme. The set also falls in-line with military theme the previous two Twitch Prime packs have had. The Archetype skin skews a bit more futuristic, but it still fits with the overall theme.

The set is only available to subscribers of Twitch Prime, which gifts free games and content packs, among other features. The last promotion ended on July 11th, yet we haven’t received any official word on the next set. The v5.1 update, which included the return of Playground Mode, was released last week. The Archetype set is one of the few cosmetic item packs that has yet to become publicly available. Knowing all of this, it should only be a matter of time before we get word on its release.

[Source: Twitter]