Did You Catch the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Blackout Teaser? Get Your First Look at the Battle Royale Mode

Activision and Treyarch released a Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 multiplayer beta trailer yesterday, hyping the August 3, 2018’s upcoming beta weekend, but people may not have caught how that trailer ended. At about 1:25 into the video, the tone shifts to show something clearly different from the traditional multiplayer gameplay we’ve seen thus far. This 15 second clip is our first real look at Blackout, the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 battle royale mode that we so far have very limited information on.

The trailer shows a much more open Call of Duty experience than we might be used to, including a lot of vehicular-based combat. A quick skirmish between a helicopter and ATVs is shown, before teasing the mode’s September beta. Frame-by-frame analysis reveals a lot more, however. Quick glimpses of familiar locations, both exterior and interior, can be seen in the “glitches” that happen throughout the trailer, and boats can also be seen. It’s clear that there’s a lot more to Blackout than what we’re shown, but we’re probably not going to see much until we get closer to September’s beta and October’s release.

We had the opportunity to go hands-on with the Black Ops 4 multiplayer when the game was revealed earlier this year. While it’s still definitively Call of Duty, Treyarch is trying to make the game more accessible for all types of players. Whether you care about your kill/death ratio or you want to provide support for your team, there’s a specialist for you. This year’s Call of Duty won’t feature a traditional single-player campaign, as Treyarch caters to the much more broad multiplayer audience for their games.

Did this brief look at Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Blackout get you excited for the game’s coming battle royale mode? Will you be participating in the Black Ops 4 multiplayer beta when it kicks off on August 3?

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 will come to the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on October 12, 2018.