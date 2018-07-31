Rockstar Collaborates with DJ Solomun on Music Video Shot Entirely in GTA 5

Grand Theft Auto Online’s After Hours update added new ways for players to experience Los Santos. After Hours brought Los Santos’ nightclub scene to the game, allowing players to contribute to the nightlife as a club owner. As of July 31, 2018, the update also introduced a new radio station, LS-UR, which features music from DJ Solomun. In an interesting turn of events, Rockstar Games and DJ Solomun are offering fans yet another way to experience the world of GTA. A music video shot entirely in Grand Theft Auto 5 has been released.

The video, titled “Customer is King,” stars Solomun as he races around the city running errands, none of which seem worth it in the end. While Solomun contributed his likeness and music to the video, Rockstar provided “custom motion capture and animation.”

In a Facebook post, the Solomun shared his thoughts on working Rockstar.

Since last year we are talking, meeting, and laughing with very strange but creative people who run a very successful computer game, called GTA. And we always had a very special video idea for the 100th release of Diynamic which reflects the odd title: “Customer Is King.” And so it all came together that we could share this music video idea with the most amazing partner you can imagine: Rockstar Games. What more can you dream of? And what serendipity: After months of inspiring talks and actions we now find in their latest game update a nightclub where I alongside other colleagues are performing. Truly amazing! This is the first music video that Rockstar Games ever did and I feel blessed and honored to present it to you guys now. Special thanks to Sam and his lovely gang of Rockstars!

For those interested in giving After Hours a try, but are presently without a PS Plus subscription, you’re in luck. Until August 6, 2018, Sony and Rockstar are allowing PlayStation 4 users to jump into GTA Online without PS Plus.