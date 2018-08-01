Can’t Wait for Battlefield V? Get Free DLC For Battlefield 1 and Battlefield 4

Battlefield V may be coming out soon, but don’t look away from your old Battlefield titles yet. Electronic Arts has made DLC for both 2013’s Battlefield 4 and 2016’s Battlefield 1 free for a limited time. Considering these expansions are worth $15 each normally, you don’t want to miss out on your chance to claim them.

The Apocalypse expansion for Battlefield 1 adds five new multiplayer maps. They include Caporetto, Passchendaele, River Somme, London Calling, and Razor’s Edge. Apocalypse also adds Air Assault mode. A host of new weapons, vehicles, and gadgets are included in the pack as well.

For those playing Battlefield 4, two DLC packs are available for free, China Rising and Naval Strike. China Rising adds the Silk Road, Dragon’s Pass, Altai Range, and Guilin Peaks maps, along with vehicles like the Dirt Bike. The Naval Strike focuses on, well, naval combat, bringing four water-based maps. These maps are Lost Islands, Nansha Strike, Wave Breaker, an Operation Mortar. Both packs come with new weapons and gadgets as well.

Free DLC is quickly becoming a trademark for DICE. Battlefield V will be getting rid of the Premium Pass, and expansions including Tides of War will be free for all players. This is the same approach DICE followed with last year’s Star Wars Battlefront II. Microtransactions, however, will be present, though only for cosmetic items.

The promotion is part of the ‘Road to Battlefield V‘. The DLC is free now until August 6. Battlefield V is coming out on October 19.

[Source: Gamespot]