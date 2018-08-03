GTA Online Players Can Officially Snag the Stone Hatchet

GTA Online’s newly launched After Hours DLC has been all the rage. The buzz continues, now that the Stone Hatchet has officially been introduced into the game.

To get a Stone Hatchet, you need to first complete Maude Eccles’ bounties. After they are done, you’ll be told where to find it. Once you get the Stone Hatchet, you’ll want to complete the Kills Challenge. That gives you a $250,000 bonus and the ability to unlock the weapon in Red Dead Redemption 2, after the game launches.

We’ve known about the Stone Hatchet for a few days, thanks to data miners and YouTuber Chilliad Myster Guru. Still, it’s nice to see it officially rolled out.

Rockstar is even giving fans a chance to get their hands on last year’s Double-Action Revolver. Keep your eyes peeled for an upcoming, in-game email detailing that weapon’s unlock and Headshot Challenge. Acquiring it and completing its task will give you $250,000 of in-game money and the ability to unlock said weapon in Red Dead Redemption 2.

Many fans are still hoping for one more trailer hyping up Red Dead Redemption 2, as one occurred shortly after the Double-Action Revolver was introduced in GTA Online last year. But, with so much happening in GTA Online, Rockstar fans have plenty to keep them entertained through the summer.

Grand Theft Auto: Online is available on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Red Dead Redemption 2 will debut on October 26, 2018 for the PS4 and Xbox One.