Square Enix Going to gamescom with Kingdom Hearts III, Dragon Quest XI, and More

This year’s gamescom is coming soon, and game publishers are starting to announce what they’re bringing to the show. If you find yourself in Cologne, Germany from August 21-25, you can get your hands on several upcoming Square Enix games. There will also be plenty of chances to drop cash on merchandise, and even opportunities to play the Final Fantasy Trading Card Game, and a new, unannounced board game.

Here’s the full lineup, with official details from a Square Enix press release: