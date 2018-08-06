Square Enix Going to gamescom with Kingdom Hearts III, Dragon Quest XI, and More
This year’s gamescom is coming soon, and game publishers are starting to announce what they’re bringing to the show. If you find yourself in Cologne, Germany from August 21-25, you can get your hands on several upcoming Square Enix games. There will also be plenty of chances to drop cash on merchandise, and even opportunities to play the Final Fantasy Trading Card Game, and a new, unannounced board game.
Here’s the full lineup, with official details from a Square Enix press release:
- Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age (PS4, PC) – At the Square Enix booth, RPG fans can also experience the all-new adventure in the timeless Dragon Quest series, Dragon Quest XI with an extensive playable demo which showcases the many content improvements and brand-new voice-over ahead of the game’s release.
- Final Fantasy XIV Online (PS4, PC) – Critically-acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV Online returns to Gamescom once more, with intense challenges and great prizes in tow. A special promotion for show attendees offers anyone registering at the booth a free copy of the Final Fantasy XIV Online Starter Edition, while an exclusive program of stage shows with the makers of the game including Producer and Director Naoki Yoshida and Sound Director Masayoshi Soken will be taking place throughout the week, all culminating in a big cosplay competition on Saturday 25th August. Finally, on Friday 24th August and Saturday 25th August the Final Fantasy XIV Eorzean Symphony will have its European premiere at the Konzerthaus Dortmund.
- Kingdom Hearts III (PS4, Xbox One) – Gamescom attendees are invited to share the magic of Kingdom Hearts III with two playable demos, a boss battle against the Rock Titan from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Hercules and uncovering the Toy Box world from Toy Story alongside Woody and Buzz. Visitors can also take part in prime picture opportunities including a giant Keyblade and becoming a real life toy in a replica of Andy’s room from the Disney Pixar classic Toy Story.
- Just Cause 4 (PS4, Xbox One, PC) – This year, fans will also be treated to an exclusive presentation of Just Cause 4 at the Square Enix booth. Just Cause 4 takes the series’ incredible destruction and unique physics to a whole new level with the introduction of fully simulated tornadoes and other Extreme Weather events. Rico Rodriguez returns in Just Cause 4 with his trademark parachute, wingsuit and, of course his grapple hook, now enhanced with new functionality and fully customisable. Making it the most powerful and creative tool the player has ever had.
- Life is Strange 2 (PS4, Xbox One, PC) – Adventure-Fans rejoice: Life is Strange 2 is coming to Gamescom 2018 as a world premiere. Not only will the development team share all the details about the highly anticipated sequel to the award winning and critically acclaimed Life is Strange – it will be playable for the first time at the Sqaure Enix booth on the Gamescom show-floor.
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider (PS4, Xbox One, PC) – The themes of Shadow of the Tomb Raider have their influence on the appearance of the Square Enix booth as well: the area is set up in the style of an imposing Mayan pyramid with numerous game stations. Visitors can get an even more intense feel for Lara Croft’s biggest adventure yet with a demo version of the action adventure.