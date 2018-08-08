Three More Deities Join Warriors Orochi 4’s Cast

More deities will be joining Zeus, the God of Thunder, and Athena, the Goddess of Wisdom, in Koei Tecmo’s upcoming Warriors Orochi 4. Three more gods have been revealed as members of the game’s 170 character roster. Ares, Odin, and Perseus will all be playable.

During a livestream from its Japanese headquarters, Koei Tecmo showed off Perseus, the demigod son of Zeus. He is known for having decapitated the Gorgon, Medusa, and a few other epic monster-slaying feats.

In addition to Perseus, the week of August 6, 2018’s issue of Weekly Famitsu included a spread dedicated to Warriors Orochi 4 that revealed two more gods will be playable: Ares, the God of War, and Odin, the All-Father himself. The two characters’ powers and battles moves are, apparently, flashier than other characters in the game. We expect flashiness, since the Musou franchise was built on panache, but perhaps this means even more over-the-top attacks in this entry.

The Weekly Famitsu issue also included a look at Warriors Orochi 4‘s upgrade screen. Parts acquired by defeating enemies or dismantling equipment can be used to enhance other pieces of equipment. Character skills can also be unlocked via leveling up, which can be done by either playing the game or sending characters out to train.

Warriors Orochi 4 will make its way to the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One on October 16, 2018 in the United States and on October 19, 2018 in Europe.

[Source: DualShockers]