The NBA 2K19 Soundtrack is Out on Spotify, Curated by Travis Scott
Rapper Travis Scott, whose album Astroworld just dropped earlier this month, has been named as the “curator,” or Executive Producer, on the NBA 2K19 Soundtrack. The album naturally contains multiple tracks from Astroworld, but also features music from other musicians and bands, such as Fall Out Boy, King Krule, Bruno Mars, and Cardi B, among others.
The album is available in full, right now, on Spotify. Here’s the full tracklist:
Antidote – Travis Scott
Cry – Alison Wonderland, Buddy
The Life – Angel the God
Speaking Gently – BadBadNotGood
Hands off My Body – Ball Park Music
Driftin’ – Bishop Nehru
The Last One – Black Veil Brides
ZIPPER – BROCKHAMPTON
Finesse (Remix) [feat. Cardi B] – Bruno Mars, Cardi B
NoEyeInTeam – Childish Major
Live On Stage – Dilated Peoples
Ankle Bully – Dribble2much
New Rules – Alison Wonderland Remix – Dua Lipa, Alison Wonderland
Swervin – EMoneyOne11, Skippa Da Flippa
The Last of the Real One – Fall Out Boy
Go Thru Face – Frisco, Shorty, Jme
Man Now – G Herbo
I Can’t Hold On – GTA, Anna Lunoe, Dillon Francis, Wax Motif
Chanel – Higher Brothers
Really Got It – Jerreau
Music To My Ears (feat. Tory Lanez) – Keys N Krates, Tory Lanez
Dum Surfer – King Krule
Game Over – Lil’ Flip
Wanna Be A Baller – Lil’ Troy
Sauce It Up – Lil Uzi Vert
Fly – Marshmello, Leah Culver
Hop Out – A$AP Twelvyy, A$AP Ferg
Stir Fry – Migos
Sky Walker – Miguel, Travis Scott
Still Tippin’ (feat. Slim Thug and Paul Wall) – Mike Jones, Paul Wall, Slim Thug
Big Tymin – Nef the Pharaoh
Damage – PARTYNEXTDOOR, Halsey
Hacked My Instagram – Pi’erre Bourne
Rock It – PRhyme
Attention (feat. Offset) – Rich Brian, Offset
Mo Bamba – Sheck Wes
No Security – Skepta
Anti – SOB X RBE
Up Right Now (feat. Xavier Omär) – Supa Bwe, Xavier Omär
No Escapin’ This – The Beatnuts
Outstanding – The Gap Band
The Mountain – Three Days Grace
Mirage – Toro y Moi
sweet sweet – Travis Scott
A-Team – Travis Scott
Dark Knight Dummo (feat. Travis Scott)
Praktice – Young M.A.
2K Games also released a trailer for the album, which you can watch below:
NBA 2K19 releases for the PlayStation 4, the Xbox One, the Nintendo Switch, and the PC on September 11, 2018. Purchasing the 20th Anniversary Edition comes with four days of early access.