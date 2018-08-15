The Walking Dead Final Season Episode Release Schedule

Here’s When Every The Walking Dead: The Final Season Episode Will Arrive

After all this time, Telltale Games’ The Walking Dead is finally wrapping up its narrative. With Episode One already out, this is the beginning of the end for Clementine’s story. Of course, when it comes to episodic games, there are always those who prefer to play each episode consecutively rather than go through them they come out. Fortunately for fans, you won’t have to anxiously wait for the next installment, as the episode schedule has been released.

Below is the full 2018 schedule for The Walking Dead: The Final Season, as tweeted out by Telltale Games:

“Done Running” – August 14

“Suffer the Children” – September 25

“Broken Toys” – November 6

“Take Us Back” – December 18 pic.twitter.com/YyX7VZOjTr — Telltale Games (@telltalegames) August 15, 2018

Whichever method you prefer, now you can plan accordingly. Note that the dates are listed with a “subject to change” qualifier, so stay tuned to make sure you don’t miss a release.

You can play Episode One of The Walking Dead for yourself on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. Be sure to read our review of The Walking Dead: The Final Season, Episode One. If you’re curious as to how it plays, take a look at the first 15 minutes of gameplay.

Let us know in the comments how you approach episodic games like The Walking Dead: The Final Season.