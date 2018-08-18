Rainbow Six Siege Gets New Attacker and Defender, Free Weekend Underway

Ubisoft has announced two new operators for its hit tactical shooter, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege. New attacker Maverick and new defender Clash will both be part of Operation Grim Sky, which is the game’s season 3 expansion.

Check out brief teaser trailers and official descriptions of the operators below.

Clash hails from England where she was part of the Territorial Support Group responsible for controlling the 2011 London riots. She later served with the Specialist Firearms Command. Ubisoft describes her as follows:

She’s an expert at devising crowd-control strategies and she even acquired special permission to attend Gold Command meetings. She later made Detective Constable. Her experience, service record and persistence in her line of work got her noticed by Rainbow Six.

Maverick is somewhat of a mystery. He was tasked with investigating a reporter’s disappearance when he, too, disappeared and resurfaced after two years. According to Ubisoft:

No one knows what really happened to him during those two years, but he’s been seen carrying a D.I.Y. blowtorch ever since, one that can make holes in metal surfaces. On the field, he’s found multiple uses for it, including but not limited to making murder holes. It takes a patient and fast Operator like Maverick to hold those angles.

More information on Clash and Maverick will be made available on Sunday, August 19, during the Six Major in Paris.

Don’t forget that Rainbow Six Siege is free to play this weekend. If you have an active PlayStation Plus membership, you can access the game now. Any progress you make will carry over should you decide to make a purchase.